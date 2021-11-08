November 1946
Armistice Day will be observed in Kenyon on Monday, Nov. 11 with a special program at the school auditorium. The observance will open with the Presentation of Colors by Boy Scout John Cole and the singing of the “Star-Spangled Banner” accompanied by the high school band. Rev. Charles Crouch, pastor of the Kenyon and Nerstrand Methodist Churches, will give the principal address. The program will close with the singing of “America” and the playing of taps by James Hegvik and Ronald Teigen.
The junior class will present “Good Night Ladies,” a three-act comedy that takes place on the Grayson College Campus. The cast of characters include Norleen Knutson, Marion Cornwell, Robert Klug, Ruben Maisel, Paul Jorstad, Beverly Wallaker, Rodora Dokken, Hugh O’Kane, Colleen Skaar, Ruth Schneider, Philip Aase, and Arlene Morkre. Miss Marjean Bryden directs the play. Jean Jarstad is the student director.
November 1961
Ten seniors played their last high school football game as the Vikings lost to Kasson-Mantorville 14 to 6. Senior members are Donald Haugen and Gary Quam, co-captains, Tom Larkin, Alfred Brandvold, Jerry Olson, Bernie Overby, David Moses, Wayne Nelson, Harold Remme, and Larry Skillestad.
From the Kenyon High School News:
Miss Ramona Stiehl is teaching Senior High English at Kenyon in her first year of teaching. A graduate of Alma, Wis. High School, she went to Winona State College, where she majored in English and minored in biology. Miss Stiehl is working as the director of the Junior Class Play.
Note: From the school board meeting article in the same paper. Supt. Harapat informed the board that Miss Ramona Stiehl, in a ruling by the state Department of Education under new department regulations, does not have a valid teaching license. She was three credits short in physical education, therefore, did not graduate from Winona. A replacement English teacher will need to be found.
November 1971
Mike Ostgaard has been named office manager for the Kenyon Municipal Utilities effective Dec. 1, replacing Raymond Luedke, retiring from the position. Ostgaard is married to the former Margo Knutson of Kenyon. They have three sons Jeff 8 and in second grade, Jon 5 and in kindergarten, and Jay 2.
The annual Goodhue County 4-H Awards Jubilee was held at the 4-H Youth Center in Zumbrota.
4-H graduates include Daniel Shelstad, Ann Teigen, Ronny Gomez, Susan Graf, Linda Malloy, Suzanne Germundson, Phillip Maring, and James Sviggum.
State and National 4-H Award winners were Gail Bonhus, Naomi Kvittem, Ann Teigen, Kerry Shelstad, and Gail Haugen.
Dress revue winners included Sherrie Soine, Junior Dress Revue Queen, and Gail Bonhus, first attendant.