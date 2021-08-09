Samuel L Breimhurst and Emily L Rechtzigel, of Kenyon, were named to the University of Minnesota Duluth dean's list for the spring 2021 semester.
Students on the dean's list have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Premium digital subscription
✓ Complete access to southernmin.com on your desktop, tablet and phone
✓ E-Editions of ALL print editions
✓ Cancel anytime
✓ Digital access on your desktop, tablet and phone
✓ Kenyon Leader E-Edition
✓ Cancel anytime
Samuel L Breimhurst and Emily L Rechtzigel, of Kenyon, were named to the University of Minnesota Duluth dean's list for the spring 2021 semester.
Students on the dean's list have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or higher.