Campus News

University of Minnesota Twin Cities Dean's List

Dodge Center — Holly Kubat, Junior, College of Education/Human Development

Kenyon — Joseph Gould, Senior, College of Science and Engineering

Nerstrand — Gabrielle Bonafede, Sophomore, College of Education/Human Development