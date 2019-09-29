Kenyon High School Class of 1949

The Kenyon High School Class of 1949 held its reunion recently. Classmates attending were, back, from left, Donald Hegseth, Donald Broin and Joe Jacobson. Front, Joe Finnesgard, Richard Hanson, Donna (Quam) Haugen, Marilyn (Gilbertson) Anderson, Sarah (Dyrdahl) Broin and Bill Callister. (Photo courtesy of Sarah Broin)
