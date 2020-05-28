The Old Stone Church service will be held on June 28. Due to the uncertainty regarding COVID-19 considerations, organizers aren't sure if the service will be live at the church or in a virtual format as Hauge Lutheran Church has been the last several Sundays. It is likely a final decision will not be made until its closer to the date of the service. Due to social distancing guidelines, the seating may be so restrictive that a virtual service is the only practical way for a normal size attendance to be accommodated.
Whether the service is live or virtual, the offering designated for the Old Stone Church will be used for the maintenance of the church and cemetery. The offerings for the Old Stone Church should be mailed to Hauge Lutheran Church, P. O. Box 71, Kenyon, MN 55946.
Check the Hauge homepage at haugechurch.info for the latest plan and to get the link to the service if it's held virtually. The link will also be included in the weekly Hauge and Emmanuel newsletter.