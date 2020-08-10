August 1945
Pvt. Howard Homeier is now on duty with the Chinese Combat Command, the U.S. Army organization working in the field with the Chinese Army to increase their effectiveness in fighting the Japanese invaders.
In the 4-H livestock dairy show at the Goodhue County Fair Gwendolyn VonWald of the Holden Full O’ Pep showed the Champion Holstein Heifer. Other blue ribbon winners were Hugh O’Kane, James Overby, Jewel Ness, and Burnell Lunde.
August 1960
The Dale Church Junior Choir will present “When Rose Bloom” at the church. Lu Ann Grothe, Mary Jo Morken, Peter Langeness, Steven Grove, Wanda Grove, and Elizabeth Thorson have the principal speaking parts. There are 37 children in the choir, which is directed by Oryen Peterson.
Roger Kindseth pitched Jorstad’s to a 16-9 victory over the Moland Store team in the last regular-season game. For Moland, Lloyd Kispert had two hits and Lyle Jones a home run. For Jorstad’s, Willy Dahl was two for four, and Bill Kindseth and Ed Lozon had home runs.
August 1970
Bruce Kindseth received the “Silver Snoopy Award” signed by Astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins for outstanding achievement in helping develop survival equipment for man’s first landing on the moon. The backpacks worn by Armstrong and Aldrin as they walked on the moon were designed by Kindseth and his associates at Hamilton Standard Division of United Aircraft.
Army Specialist 4 Steven Lee received the Purple Heart during ceremonies near Tay Ninh, Vietnam. He is assigned as a rifleman in the company and holds the Bronze Star for heroism and the Combat Infantryman Badge.