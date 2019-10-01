The Highway 52 Southbound Improvement Project is in the design phase, which includes a proposal that revises access at the intersection of Goodhue County Road 7 and Hwy. 52.
There are multiple design configurations to consider, and a workshop has been scheduled to evaluate options. It is intended especially for County Road 7 residents and organizations that directly serve this part of the corridor. The workshop is set 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9 at Zumbrota City Hall.
Invited workshop participants include representatives from the nearby neighborhoods, Goodhue County, local townships and cities, fire, police, and emergency services, schools, the agriculture industry, and the MnDOT design team. This is not an open house and there are limited seats available via RSVP for those wishing to observe the workshop.
For more information, contact Kirsten Gray, a communications consultant working with MnDOT to lead public engagement efforts for the project. She can be reached at kgray@wsbeng.com.