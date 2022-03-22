The Ellington Jolly Juniors met at the Victor Emerson home for play practice. After practice, Mrs. Emerson served a delicious lunch in honor of Betty Leitow’s birthday.
The new additions to the local Museum of Visual Materials exhibit drew a large crowd for its spring opening. Wearing formal dresses, young ladies are acting as hostesses. They register the guests and show and explain the various exhibitions.
Arousing much interest was the “Time and the World” exhibit which featured a mysterious clock that apparently works without any mechanism. Miss Sonja Fenne explained how the clock worked.
March 1962
A news release from Luther College lists Kenyon’s Fred Barsness as the starting center on Luther’s freshman basketball team this past season. Fred led the team in rebounds with 100.
Miss Barbara Jacobson, Kenyon High School sophomore, and Mrs. John Shelstad were selected as the winners of the sewing contest sponsored by the Round Table Club. Each Contestant sewed an ideal dress-up costume.
Others participating in the student division were Judy Huseth, Mary Jo Berquam, Betty Anderson, Pat Buffington, and Joann Gaasedelen. Mrs. Ole Brodd was the other entry in the women’s division.
March 1972
The Kenyon High School Band and Choir competed in the district large group music contest held at Janesville. Both groups received Four-Star (Superior) ratings. Three stars were given based on prepared selections. The fourth star was for sight-reading a piece they had not seen before.
The PTA bandshell project is a step closer to reality this week with the announcement of $335 received in donations. Donations have been accepted from 2nd Year Girl Scouts $10, Kenyon Ever Readies 4-H Club $25, Allan Finseth $25, Security State Bank $200, Holden Hi-Lites 4-H Club $20, American Legion Auxiliary $25, Literary Guild $20, and Mrs. Esther Stockmo $10.