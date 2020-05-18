To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Goodhue County Recycling Center office is currently closed to the public. Although they are unable to accept bulbs, ballasts, and clothing donations at this time, the recycling drop shed is still available to recycle select glass, plastic, tin, aluminum, newspaper, cardboard, magazines, office paper, motor oil and batteries.
See bit.ly/gcrcoffice for a complete list of what can be recycled. For recycling questions, call the Recycling Center at 651-385-3109 and for hazardous waste questions, call Willie Root at 651-385-3107.