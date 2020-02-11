Find out how to file and run for local elected office, or how to can help on a campaign at a candidate training session from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 at the RWHS Training Center, 2451 Eagle Ridge Drive, Red Wing.
The session will include input directly from the people who know the nuts and bolts of serving on the Red Wing School Board, the Goodhue County Board of Commissioners and the Red Wing City Council. County Attorney Steven O’Keefe will guide participants through some of the legal requirements of running a campaign and serving as an elected official. There will also be additional resources to help get started.