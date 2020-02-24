Member of the Kenyon Public Library Book Group, Kathy Buck, reviews February's book titled "The Remains of the Day" by Kazuo Ishiguro.
If you're a "Downton Abbey" fan, you might enjoy reading, "The Remains of the Day."
It is told from the perspective of Stevens, the head butler for decades at Darlington House, the reader not only gets a glimpse into pre-World War II life in England, but also a view into the personal sacrifices Stevens made to serve a man who may not have been the paragon Stevens believed he was.
Review by Kathy Buck