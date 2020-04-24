At Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School on Thursday, April 23, parents and students received more than educational materials.
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., elementary staff handed out items — while wearing gloves and masks — for students including a book and other fun items and from 10 a.m. to noon, students were invited to participate in a "Teacher Smile and Wave" time. Staff, students and parents were equally excited to be able to see each other in person, while practicing social distancing. Some students wrote "Thank you" messages to teachers, while some made "I miss you" signs. Elementary staff decorated the front lawn of the school with signs encouraging students to "Keep up the good work" and other cheerful messages.