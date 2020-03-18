The Board of Directors of the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) recently awarded grants to 26 applicants, four of which came from Goodhue County:
• Jennifer Jesseph received a $2,500 Emerging Artist grant for Who Is She?.
• Red Cottage Montessori School received a $2,085 School Residency grant for Montessori and Music in Early Childhood.
• Zumbrota Area Arts Council received a $4,000 General Operating Support grant for Administrative Expenses.
• Zumbrota Community Band received a $4,000 General Operating Support grant for Administrative Expenses.
Contact the SEMAC office at 507-281-4848 for more information about the grant application process, eligibility, or grant writing assistance. See semac.org for more information.