October 1945
A memorial service at Holden Lutheran Church for First Lieutenant Harland T. Teigen has been arranged for Nov. 4 with Rev. A. J. Thorson in charge. Lt. Teigen had been reported missing since Oct. 16, 1944, when, as a member of the crew of Havoc bomber, his plane was last seen going down in flames in enemy territory southeast of Bologna, Italy.
“Every once in a while I have to pinch myself to see if it is really true that I am back home in Kenyon again,” said Clarence Larson. Larson returned to Kenyon after three and a half years as a prisoner of the Japanese.
October 1960
The Kenyon Elementary School Patrol was installed by U. J. Eichten of the Minnesota State Highway Patrol. Patrol members are Davis Strandemo, Kristen Lair, Charles Overby, Nancy Carlsen, Joan Brandvold, Gretchen Bergh, Michael Quam, Vicky Berg, David Meyer, Marthea Ofstie, Corrine Shelstad, Linda Nesseth, Diane Musgjerd, Linda Auman, Tom Overholt, Susan Larson, Sharon Dahl, Pamela Underdahl, Bonnie Gifford, Paul Huseth, and Martha Kindseth.
Two students from Kenyon High School were selected to be members of the Minnesota All-State High School Band. Representing Kenyon are Stephanie Voxland, trombone and Joan Hildebrandt, bass clarinet.
October 1970
Gov. Harold LeVander campaigned in Goodhue County for Frank Peterson and Phil Duff who are running for seats in the State Legislature. The governor signed autographs for Durward Peterson, Martha Skaar, and Debbie Broin.
The Kenyon Vikings defeated Kasson-Mantorville on Parent’s Night to clinch the HVL Championship. As part of the festivities, the Kenyon High School Band staged a flashlight marching demonstration on the blacked-out field at half time.