KW Middle School Choir

Four singers from Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle School have been selected to sing in the ACDA of Minnesota (American Choral Directors' Association) all-state 7th & 8th grade honor choirs. Singing in the TTB (tenor bass) choir from left to right, are 8th grader Will Van Epps and 7th grader Charlie Koncur. Singing in the SSA (soprano alto) choir are 8th grader Ivette Mendoza and 7th grader Lydia Flotterud. Middle school musicians from across the state prepared and recorded auditions which consisted of a challenging acapella song and scale. The recordings were scored for intonation, musicality, rhythm, tone, and diction, then the top 150 scores were selected to participate in the honor choir event. This year's concert will be held at 5:30 p.m. Nov.16 at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church in Mahtomedi. For more information, visit mnhonorchoirs.org. (Photo courtesy of Stephanie Schumacher)
Load comments