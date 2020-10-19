October 1945
Governor Edward Thye will be the principal speaker at the Charter Night banquet of the Kenyon Lions Club. The meeting will be called to order by Kenyon Lions Club President Ray Burgess.
Joel Hjermstad, BM 1/c, is expected home this weekend. Following a three day leave, he will receive his discharge. Joel has been in the service since May of 1942 and has been serving on minesweepers since July, 1943.
October 1960
Nancy Meyer was crowned homecoming queen on Thurs. night followed by a snake dance.
Other members of the royal court are Lillian Germundson, sophomore attendant; Helen Luebke, junior attendant; Mary Gunhus and Theoline Quamme, senior attendants.
It was a great day for Red Wing and Goodhue County, the day President Eisenhower came to give the dedicatory address of the new Hiawatha Bridge at Red Wing. Through the courtesy of Congressman Al Quie, Frank Callister and Postmaster J. S. Cole shook the Presidents hand. Cole was appointed Kenyon Postmaster by Eisenhower. Others from Kenyon on the official guest list were Evelyn Thune, Hattie Gunderson, State Rep. Roy Voxland, and Marie Voxland.
October 1970
Mary Dalbotten is serving as a Peace Corps volunteer on the island of St. Vincent in the West Indies where she is teaching a class of 40 six-year-olds.
Homecoming Queen Carmen Albright presided over a successful homecoming. Ronny Gomez, AFS exchange student, was crowned foreign royalty. Senior attendants were Shari Nesseth and Debbie Ellingson. Junior attendant was Cheri Sathrum and sophomore attendant was Pat Otto.