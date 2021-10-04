October 1946
Clifford Voxland, Owen Musgjerd, Jordan Walker, and Kenneth Boraas left for Fort Sheridan, Illinois, where they will receive their basic training in the army.
The Bombayites 4-H Club met at the District No. 145 schoolhouse. The meeting opened with the pledge and roll call. A demonstration on “Making a Tie Rack” was given by Don Hegseth, Nan Jean Flom and Rhoda Voxland demonstrated “The Care of Shoes,” and Alice Rodde and Jane Quam gave readings.
Richard Overby, a student at Kenyon Junior High, underwent an operation for appendicitis at St. Lucas Hospital in Faribault. He is progressing nicely at home.
October 1961
State Patrol Officer Eichton installed the School Safety Patrol. Members of the 1961-62 squad are John Hennen, captain of the bus patrol, and Rolf Jacobson, captain of the downtown patrol.
Other members are John Rodde, George Brandt, Janice Fisher, Nancy Schreiber, Tom Nelson, Mary Dahlen, Mark Lenway, Jerry Peterson, Sandra Fredrickson, Kurtis Markham, and Roger Vold.
At the homecoming pep fest, Sharyn Von Wald was crowned queen. Attendants were sophomore Diane Quam, junior Bonnie Voxland, and seniors Helen Luebke and Betty Helgeson. David Lenway served as master of ceremonies for the evening.
October 1971
Cannon Falls and Kenyon played to a 12-12 tie at Cannon Falls in the annual Jug Game. The jug was held by Kenyon and remained the property of the Viking until Cannon Falls claims it with a victory.
Punt, Pass, and Kick winners were Dean Burow, ten-year-old division; Don Swanson, 13-year-old division; Tim Emerson, nine-year-old division; David Sathrum, 12-year-old division; Dean Musgjerd, eight-year-old division; and Paul Gard, 11-year-old division.