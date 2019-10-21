October 1944
From the Kenyon Hi-Lites: Back in town after 21 months in the Pacific is Harvey Bergh, Pharmacists Mate of the Navy. Coast Guardsman Oscar Jorstad is also home on leave. Ordean Broin is home from Farragut, Idaho, Naval Training Station. Gene Felton is stationed at Camp Robinson and Graydon Stromme is stationed in the Hudson Bay Area. Bud Arvidson is home after a year and a half in England where he took part in the invasion of France. Lorrie Ugland is in the Marines and has been in the Pacific for over a year and a half.
Members of the Kenyon School faculty left. Wed. evening or Thurs. morning for St. Paul to attend the sessions of M.E.A. Thurs. and Fri. at the St. Paul Auditorium. School closed for classes at 4 p.m. Wed. for the remainder of the week.
October 1959
Members of the Kenyon School Patrol were inducted at a ceremony at the Kenyon Elementary School. David Hjermstad was elected captain and Dicky Gates assistant captain. Other members of the patrol are Susan Held, Katherine Lehman, Craig Bergevin, Glen Parsons, Michael Sahl, Tom Lair, Glen Homeier, David Cordes, Steven Wrolstad, and Mary Rogmoe.
The 1960 Studebaker goes on display here at Jensen Studebaker. The Lark by Studebaker comes in six styles and is the world’s first and only line of new dimension cars.
October 1969
A large number of contestants took part in the Punt, Pass and Kick competition sponsored by Milo Peterson Ford. First place winners were Brian Dale, Kevin Buffington, Mike Kirchhoff, Danny Hanson, Wayne Brandt and Ken Fordahl. Wayne Brandt would win the regional competition and compete in the district at Metropolitan Stadium.
Second Lieutenant Charles D. Voxland has been awarded U. S. Air Force silver pilot wings upon graduation at Sheppard AFB, Texas.