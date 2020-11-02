November 1945
Confirmation services were held at Hauge Church with Rev. M. A. Hall in charge. Those confirmed were Albert Braland, James Walker, Sarah Dyrdahl, Betty Swelland, Judith Sundry, Gladys Swelland, Kathryn Lohman, Helen Marcuson, Sylvia Walker, Helen Walker and Aloise Erickson.
Officers of the Goodhue County Women’s Clubs elected for the coming year are the following: Miss Hattie Gunderson, Kenyon, president; Mrs. Merle Olson, Cannon Falls, vice president; Mrs. P. A. Peterson, Cannon Falls, secretary; and Mrs. F. A. Engstrom, Wanamingo, treasurer.
November 1960
Winners of the Halloween Costume Contest were: Grade one-Sheldon Houglum, Cheryl Sathrum, Marilyn Buffington. Grade two-Kathy Jacobson, Steve Bjelland, Jimmy Sviggum. Grade three-Steve Marcuson, Dale Quam, Michelle Brenna. Grade four-David Musgjerd, Becky Haugen, Steven Sviggum. Grade five- Ann Nelson and Mary Dahlen, John Hennen, George Brandt. Grade six-Marthea Ofstie, Bonnie Gifford, and Linda Nesseth.
Kenyon High School football team seniors Lloyd Kispert, David Way, Brian Kispert, Ben Danielson, Roland Hukriede, Mike Davidson, Don Vanderhyde, and Bruce Ronning were all smiles after defeating St. Charles in their final game to win the HVL Championship.
November 1970
Pvt. Michael Sahl is stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, following his enlistment where he is receiving seven weeks of basic training.
Four Kenyon High School football players were named to the HVL All-Conference team. Jim Sviggum and Rich Galley were named to both the offensive and defensive team. Steve Weisbecker and Wendy Ring were on the defensive unit.