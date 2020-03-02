Home Stretch offers interested homebuyers the opportunity to talk with industry professionals about topics related to buying a home from 6 to 10 p.m. March 10, 12 at Triton Elementary School, 813 Highway St. W, Dodge Center. The class costs $25 per household.
Learn about housing affordability, budgeting techniques, raising & maintaining a high credit score, selecting a mortgage product, working with a real estate agent, the importance of a home inspection, choosing a homeowner’s insurance policy, and the loan closing process.
For more information on Home Stretch, contact Tressa at (651) 565-2638 ext. 204, email tsauke@semmchra.org, or visit www.semmchra.org.