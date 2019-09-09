• Vehicle stolen from Minneola Twp recovered in parking lot of Linder Wilson Villa in Kenyon. Elsa Estrem, Highway 60 Blvd/Minneola Twp on 8-26-19 reported that her 2008 Cadillac had been taken from her unlocked garage overnight. Keys had been left in the vehicle, $10,000 value. Was recovered on 8-30-19 in Kenyon. The vehicle’s windshield was cracked, the rearview mirror and hood ornament were broken off, trunk liner had been torn and subwoofer was missing. A possible stolen lawnmower was found in the trunk.
• Complainant reported trash, furniture, sheetrock dumped on road and property overnight.