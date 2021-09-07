September 1946
The first case of polio in Kenyon during the current outbreak resulted in the death last Monday afternoon of William B. Maus, Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs.William Maus. The boy was stricken only a few hours before he died. He was taken to the University of Minnesota Hospital on Sunday morning and passed away late Monday Besides his parents, he is survived by his brother, Gene.
Dolores Kindseth left for the Minneapolis Business College, where she is enrolled in a secretarial course. The Voxland twins, Marilyn and Maxine, are also registered at the Minneapolis Business College.
September 1961
Doll Buggy’s winner in the Kiddie Parade was Nancy Baker. Sherrie Galley’s pet was the winner of Saturday’s pet parade. Rickie and Steve Marcuson furnished the mobility.
Stanley Lexvold’s purebred advanced milking shorthorn cow received the Grand Champion ribbon in the Milking Shorthorn Division of 4-H Livestock Show at the State Fair.
Other 4-H livestock exhibitors at the State Fair from this area were: Roger Randall, a Holstein Senior yearling; Mary Jacobson, a Guernsey calf; Kenneth Lee sheep.
September 1971
Brian Nystuen won the D. K. Baldwin Award presented by the Minnesota FFA at the State Fair.
Each year, the award is given to an outstanding FFA member who has an excellent overall State Fair record during their FFA years and shows the personal qualities of leadership and showmanship.
Tom Sahl won the State Beef Showmanship Award by demonstrating the handling and showing of a beef steer under show ring conditions.
Pastor M. A Braaten will be installed as a visitation pastor under the direction of Pastor Richard Hansen at First Lutheran Church. Pastor Braaten has served at seven previous locations, the last being at Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin.