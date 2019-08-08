U.S. Rep. Angie Craig will meet with members of the Zumbrota Independent Business Association at 10 a.m. Friday at Wild Ginger Boutique, 320 S. Main St., Zumbrota. She will discuss her work on the Small Business Committee and how she can continue to fight for policies including lowering health care costs and increasing access to low-interest loans to start businesses. The Zumbrota Independent Business Association was founded in 2012 by several women-owned businesses to empower business owners to get involved in powering their local economies.
In Congress, Rep. Craig serves on the House Committee on Small Business.