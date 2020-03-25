March 1945
Six young people were confirmed at St. John’s Evangelical and Reformed Church in Wheeling by Reverend Victor Grupe. Those confirmed were Erma Maisel, Ruben Maisel, Arlene Bosshart, Donna Mae Covert, Wallace Hildebrandt and Robert Meyer.
Lt. Arthur Bestul, son of Mr. and Mrs. A. J. Bestul of Dennison has been reported killed in action in the Philippines on March 2, 1945.
March 1960
Members of the Senior Class Play, “Boy Wanted,” were Judy Olson, Bonnie Kispert, Lois Berg, Barb Bohan, Lois Derscheid, Mary Anderson, Leonard Fogelson, Ann Huseth, Shirleen Voxland, Chuck Sands, Bob Amundson, Marilyn Myster, Ron Raabolle, Morris Hildebrandt, Tom Parsons, Diane Hillestad and Richard Marko.
Don Berg has been hired as a full-time police officer. The appointment will give Kenyon two officers who will work on regular schedules. John Lieb is presently the only full-time officer.
March 1970
An unofficial count of 175 cars and other vehicles met the Kenyon High School basketball squad and coaches at Alexander Faribault Park Sunday afternoon and formed a caravan three miles long to escort the team back to Kenyon where a thousand people jammed into the high school gymnasium for a Welcome Home Celebration.
Becky Ersland, Debbie Lenway, Helen Sathre and Sharon Aase and their advisor Mrs. Judy Nelson attended the Annual State Meeting of the Future Homemakers of America in St. Paul on March 6 and 7.
— Submitted by Kevin Anderson