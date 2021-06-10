The health and safety of Goodhue County residents and employees continues to be the top priority for Goodhue County. As the COVID-19 situation unfolds, Goodhue County is phasing in re-opening of buildings but with modifications to protect the public and its employees.
Starting at 8 a.m. June 28, 2021, select Goodhue County facilities will open to the public to provide face-to-face services. Citizens are encouraged to utilize appointments. In order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, members of the public are encouraged to reschedule appointments or to come back at a later date if they have been identified as a close COVID-19 contact and/or are experiencing any symptoms. Unvaccinated members of the public are encouraged to wear masks when entering the county buildings.
Services that will continue to be available via appointment, in addition to face-to-face, include the following:
Public Services — Permits (including: building, zoning, well, septic consultation), on-site passport, marriage applications, vital Records, record research, property taxation and records, access to real estate document research, cash property tax payments and candidate filing
Health and Human Services — Social services: Children, family and adult, economic assistance: Income maintenance and child support, public health – WIC, immunizations, family home visiting and waiver services
Court services — Probation
During this period, many Goodhue County employees will return to in-person work. Staff located in Goodhue County facilities shall maintain social distancing, be requested to wear masks when distancing is not possible, and will be self-screened on a daily basis. To prevent the spread of all illness, employees experiencing any signs and symptoms or feeling un-well are encouraged to work from home to protect other staff and citizens of Goodhue County.
Modifications to promote public safety have been made to the facilities, including: barriers at counters, waiting room layouts, social distancing floor markers and hand sanitizer is available. It is our ongoing goal to minimize the spread of COVID-19 (and all communicable illnesses) through reasonable health and safety precautions.
For questions regarding COVID or the vaccine:
To stay informed of local Goodhue County Vaccine information go to co.goodhue.mn.us/COVID-19
Goodhue County Health & Human Services COVID-19 Hotline at 651-385-2000.
Goodhue County residents can also call 507-434-9929 to schedule an appointment with Mayo Clinic Health System to receive their vaccine in Albert Lea, Austin, Owatonna or Red Wing.
Additional information can be found in the Goodhue County Preparedness Plan: co.goodhue.mn.us/DocumentCenter/View/22109/GC-Preparedness-Plan---Final-2021