Kasey Dummer of Kenyon was named to the Viterbo University 2020 fall semester dean’s list.
Full-time students must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours of credit for letter grades and receive at least a 3.50 GPA with no incomplete grades to qualify for the dean’s list. Part-time students must have completed a total of 15 semester hours of credit for letter grades at Viterbo with a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher. Part-time students must also complete a minimum of six semester hours of credit for letter grades and achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or above with no incompletes.