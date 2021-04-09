SOW 4-9-21

Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School Noble Knights of the Week for April 9, pictured from left, front, Maverick Moechnig, kindergarten, Tanya Short; Tarynn Houglum, kindergarten, Katie Valek; Daniel Richards, first grade, Tony Donkers; Leia Patterson, first grade, Megan Sabrowsky; Beau Callahan, first grade, Megan Sabrowsky; Evelyn Nystuen, second grade, Renee Hildebrandt and Isaac Caron, second grade, Deb Hinrichs. Back, Hunter Taylor, third grade, Val Ashland; Abel Eggert, third grade, Sandy Sahl; Jacob Flom, fourth grade, Jena LeTourneau; Ace Laack, fourth grade, Rhonda Thesing and Sydney Trapp, fourth grade, Jake Wieme. (Photo courtesy of Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School)
