January 1946
Joel Wrolstad returned home after receiving his discharge from the army. He has been in the service for four years; two and a half were spent overseas.
Elwood Smith arrived home following his discharge from the army. He had been in the service for 27 months serving in Belgium with the Railway Operating Battalion. His wife, the former Audrey Kyllo, little son Dean, and his mother, Mrs. Lillie Smith, reside here.
From the Viking, Hi-Lites-A notice has been passed around stating that Bob Dyrdahl is organizing a student union advocating shorter hours and more pay. His idea is to pay the students and not the teachers.
January 1961
The Kenyon Chapter of the FFA possesses the Reserve Championship ribbon for its entry in the Beautena Royal Dairy Calf Show. The Kenyon FFA entry, shown by Lloyd Kispert, was one of 38 Holstein heifer calves entered in the show. The Grand Championship went to the Redwood Falls FFA Chapter.
Shooting a torrid 56%, the Kenyon Vikings breezed past the Faribault Falcons 64-52. Fred Barsness was unstoppable in the first half. He piled up 30 points for his best scoring night of the season. Steve Sands had 12 points, and Lloyd Kispert had ten as the Vikings chalked up their second victory against a Big 9 opponent.
January 1971
The seventh and eighth-grade boys basketball teams coached by Wayne Flaten have played games against Cannon Falls and Kasson-Mantorville.
The seventh grade lost to Cannon Falls 26-13 while the eighth-grade team won 31-26. Wahlberg, Held, Broin, and Buckingham led the scoring.
Against KM, the seventh grade won 26-13 with Dan Hanson, Donnie Swanson, and Bruce Olson doing the scoring. The eighth-grade won 34-28, led by Held, Wahlberg, and Broin in scoring.
Pastor Karsten Kristenson will be installed as pastor of Moland Lutheran Church and chaplain of the Kenyon Sunset Home. The Kristensons will reside in the Moland parsonage. Their son, Nathan, a ninth-grader, will attend school in Kenyon.