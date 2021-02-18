The Sheldon Theatre Board of Directors announces Jeff Larson, Executive Director of the Sheldon Theatre effective Feb. 22. Larson has spent the previous 20 years working in theater around the Twin Cities as an administrator, director, and designer. As a principal partner of Arts Progress LLC, an arts management consultancy, he’s helped theaters and arts organizations since 2016 in arts administration, database design, marketing and interim leadership. For the past year, as Sheldon’s Interim Executive Director, he has stabilized the theater and guided the staff, board, and stakeholders through a very challenging 2020.
“Jeff ensured the Sheldon stayed committed to its mission to entertain, educate, and enlighten, even during a pandemic,” says Nancy Dimunation, Sheldon Theatre Board President. “We look forward to this renewal of the performing arts in Red Wing and welcome Jeff to his new role as our executive director.”
Though the Sheldon Theatre has been quiet, staff has still been busy working with Red Wing Public Schools to design a virtual arts education program for grades K-6, paying over two dozen artists for their participation. Larson has created the 2021/22 season with more diverse shows, to ensure the Sheldon is a space where everyone feels welcome and stated, "We will have a plan that we can execute quickly. When we get the go-ahead to reopen, we will be ready."