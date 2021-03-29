The Goodhue County Child and Family Collaborative (GCCFC) recognizes the importance of caring connections, supportive environments and positive experiences for all children and families during Child Abuse Prevention Month in April.
“April is a time to help our community members learn the important role they play in fostering safe, stable, nurturing relationships and environments children need for healthy development,” explained Jeff Sampson, Cannon Falls Public Schools Superintendent and GCCFC Chair.
Though children and families in the local communities are facing unprecedented stress during the pandemic, programs, strategies and policies are available to strengthen families so they can address their basic needs and better care for their children.
“Science tells us that connections matter,” said Maggie Cichosz, GCCFC Coordinator. “Our work to build positive connections, stable foundations, supportive communities, and strong families where all children can thrive has never been more important than it is now.”
Childhood adversity is a preventable problem and the past year has shown that supporting families is essential to prevent child maltreatment and neglect. All adults play a role in creating caring connections and nurturing environments for the healthy development of our future generation of parents, leaders, and community members. Goodhue County’s future prosperity depends on it.
Build a connection with children and families during Child Abuse Prevention Month this April:
• Participate in Wear Blue Day on Thursday, April 1 to help raise awareness for child abuse prevention. Show GCCFC your blue on social media with the hashtag #BuildAConnection.
• Follow the Goodhue County Child & Family Collaborative on Facebook at facebook.com/GoodhueCFC and Instagram @GoodhueCFC.
• Participate in Digital Advocacy Day on Wednesday, April 21. Let your representatives know you support family friendly policies, such as paid sick and family leave, that help reduce stress of parents and caregivers.
• Schedule a training for your business or group on understanding adversity, resilience, and how to build connections with youth. Visit gccfc.org for more information.
• Invest Upstream: Donate to local organizations and schools that help families and children thrive.
Because together, everyone can build strong families and resilient children.