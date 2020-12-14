Gov. Tim Walz last week approved state disaster assistance for Goodhue County following sustained damage from a severe storm Aug. 8.
“It’s our responsibility to help our neighbors recover in the face of devastating weather events,” said Governor Walz. “These storms were so severe that our communities continue to struggle with damage to their infrastructure and local economy. That’s why we’re authorizing funds from our state’s disaster assistance account to aid in recovery efforts.”
Goodhue and Yellow Medicine counties were impacted by a strong storm system with high winds and heavy rainfall that caused significant damage across the southern third of Minnesota. The high winds and heavy rainfall caused extensive damage to public infrastructure throughout both counties, including road washouts and damage to utilities.