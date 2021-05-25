May 1946
Saturday is Poppy Day in Kenyon, and the significance of those little red flowers goes much deeper than a lapel ornament. They represent a silent tribute to the men who gave their lives on foreign battlefields, and they also serve as a means of revenue for a disabled veteran.
Harold Lenway of Faribault has purchased a building and lot on Main Street and has workmen clearing the lot in preparation for the construction of a new modern restaurant. The new facility will be two stories with a full banquet room in the basement that will accommodate 75 people.
May 1961
Lawrence G. Picha, a veteran Kenyon school man and high school athletic coach, was honored at a testimonial dinner banquet in the Kenyon High School auditorium. About 250 former Picha letterman, friends, and their wives were in attendance. In addition to remembrances offered by former players, Miss Hattie Gunderson, who was one of Mr. Picha’s high school teachers, recalled a few incidents of the honored guest’s school days.
Memorial Day will be observed with a parade and program at the Kenyon Cemetery. The Memorial Day Committee has announced that Oscar Lohman, a long-time member of the American Legion and a member of the Kenyon Memorial Day association since its founding, will serve as honorary marshall of the parade.
May 1971
Judy Musgjerd and Gene Stensland were selected to receive PTA Scholarships of $250.
Kenyon placed five players on the HVL all-conference baseball team. Kenyon players selected were seniors Jim Sviggum, Tom Johnson, and Steve Norman and sophomores Terry Johnson and Mark Strandemo.
Bemidji State College head basketball coach, Dave Hutchins, informed the Leader that Brad Nesseth and Steve Weisbecker, members of the Kenyon High School champion HVL Conference football and basketball teams, will attend Bemidji State next fall. They are expected to be solid contenders for the 1972 Beaver freshman units.