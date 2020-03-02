An informational meeting for parents of 2020-21 kindergarten students will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26 at the Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School in Wanamingo.
Free childcare for children aged 33 months and older will be provided. Information covered during the meeting will include kindergarten readiness, health and immunizations, transportation and curriculum. A tour of the elementary school will also be offered.
The Kindergarten Roundup Mini-Session for 2020-21 Kindergarten students will be held on Friday, May 8. Students will attend a short classroom session with their teacher and classmates.
Those who have a child who will be five-years-old on or before Sept. 1, 2020 and have not yet been contacted by the school district, are encouraged to call the K-W Elementary School Office at 507-824-2211.