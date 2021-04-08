Starting next week, Goodhue County Health and Human services will be vaccinating all adults ages 18 and older. Registration for vaccine clinics opens Friday at 6 p.m.
Visit co.goodhue.mn.us/COVID-19vaccines for more information and to schedule an appointment.
• The COVID-19 vaccine is free. You can get the vaccine no matter if you have insurance or what your immigration status is.
• The COVID-19 vaccine is safe. It has gone through all the same safety steps of any other vaccine.
• The COVID-19 vaccine works. The vaccine is very good at protecting people from COVID-19 disease. It takes some time after your final shot to build up protection against COVID19. The person giving you the vaccine will let you know if you need one or two doses. If you need two doses, it is important to get both doses for the best protection.
Why should you get the COVID-19 vaccine?
• Protect yourself and your loved ones from COVID-19.
• Support your community. Help keep businesses, schools, and other places open.
• Help put an end to the pandemic.
Goodhue County updates
There have been 76 new positive cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths in Goodhue County since the last email update on April 1, 2021.
An additional 1,783 people in Goodhue County have received their first dose of the COVID19 vaccine and 2,256 more people have now completed the vaccine series. Data reported as of April 6, 2021.
72,727 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Goodhue County and 5.8% of tests have been positive.