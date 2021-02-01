SOW 1-29-21 - Lyra Blakstad.jpg

Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School Noble Knights of the Week for Jan. 29, Lyra Blakstad, kindergarten, Katie Valek. (Photo courtesy Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School)
SOW 1-29-21.jpg

Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School Noble Knights of the Week for Jan. 29, pictured from left, front, Taylor Groth, first grade, Tony Donkers; Alaria Hunt, first grade, Megan Sabrowsky; Hunter Aronson, first grade, Megan Sabrowsky; Evan Peterson, second grade, Renee Hildebrandt and Aubriannah Imgrund, second grade, Deb Hinrichs. Back, Jasper Ford, third grade, Val Ashland; Gwendalynn Hendrickson, third grade, Sandy Sahl; Isaac Mills, fourth grade, Jena LeTourneau; Ben Scheffler, fourth grade, Rhonda Thesing and Bailey Evenson, fourth grade, Jake Wieme. (Photo courtesy Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School)
