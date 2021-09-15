The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) begins accepting applications for the Main Street COVID Relief Grants Program on Sept. 20. Grant amounts range from $10,000-$25,000.
Information sessions are being held in advance of the application period, hosted by Minnesota DEED. We strongly encourage businesses interested in this opportunity to attend a webinars at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20.
To tune in to these info sessions, either use the Microsoft Teams app, or watch on the web by clicking on one of the above links at the time of the session.
Who can apply?
Minnesota-owned-and-operated businesses that can demonstrate financial hardship due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Other requirements include:
• Be a private for-profit business or non-profit organization (that earns revenue in ways similar to a business) with primary operations located in the state of Minnesota since at least Jan. 1, 2020.
• Be a currently operating business with plans to continue into 2022.
• Be at least 50% owned by one or more resident(s) of Minnesota.
• Employ the equivalent of 200 full-time workers or fewer.
• Total sales or revenue of at least $10,000 for the 2020 or 2019 tax year.
• Prioritized in the selection process are applicants that are majority-owned by military veterans, women, and Black, Indigenous, and people of color individuals; employ 6 people or fewer; and/or did not receive previous assistance from other state relief programs.
When can I apply?
The application portal opens Sept. 20, 2021 and accepts applications for 10 days after opening. Applications will close on Sept. 29 at 11:59 p.m.
Afterward, grant applications will be selected for eligibility verification through a computer-generated, randomized selection process.
What do I need to apply?
You will need an email address unique to you or your business to use the application portal. The application will ask questions related to your business, including your plan for continuing operations in 2022. You will need to attach electronic copies of certain documents, including tax documents, financial statements, and more.
Questions?
If you have questions, please review the DEED website and FAQs tab as a first step and make sure to tune in to one of the information sessions mentioned at the top of this email. Check the FAQ regularly for updates. You can also email DEED directly at MSCRG.DEED@state.mn.us.