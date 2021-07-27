The following items are required school supplies for Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary students for the first day of the 2010–2021 school year. Parents are asked to label each item with the student’s name unless otherwise noted.
Kindergarten (do not label)
Crayons — (24 ct. Crayola) — five to six boxes
Glue sticks —15-20, Elmer’s — unlabeled
Blunt scissors — (Kids Fiskars) — no plastic blades
Pencils to share — (Ticonderoga or USA Gold Brand) — 24
Pencil box — approximately 5” x 8” (no zipper bags)
Spiral notebooks — four
Backpack (no wheels)
Tennis shoes (velcro if unable to tie)
Washable markers — eight pack Crayola Classic Colors, Broad Line (unlabeled)
Four pack low odor EXPO Dry erase markers
Tissues to share — two large boxes (unlabeled)
Highlighters — two
Plastic folders — two
First grade
Crayons — 24 pack — Three boxes
Glue sticks — two (unopened and labeled)
2-pack Pink Pearl erasers — one
Scissors — Kid’s Fiskars or similar quality
Pencils to share — (Ticonderoga or USA Gold Brand) — 24
School box — approximately 5” x 8”
Spiral notebooks — (wide-rule) — two
2-Pocket Folders — red, blue, green, yellow — four
Washable markers — eight or ten pack, two boxes
Expo Dry Erase Markers — two pack
Tissues boxes (to share) — two
12 oz. hand sanitizer (to share)
Yellow highlighters — two
Headphones (no earbuds please)
Second grade
Crayons — 24 pack — two boxes
Glue sticks (six) and one 5 ounce glue bottle — (Unlabeled)
Two-pocket folders — red, blue, yellow — three
Scissors — Kid’s Fiskars or similar quality
24 pack pencils to share (Ticonderoga or USA Gold Brand) — two
5” x 8” Crayon box
Spiral notebooks (wide-rule) — one
8-pack washable markers — two
Tissue boxes (to share) — two
Headphones
4-pack EXPO Dry Erase Markers — one
Yellow highlighter — one
12 ounce hand sanitizer (to share)
Clorox wipes (to share)
Third grade
24-packs #2 pencils — (Ticonderoga or USA Gold, pre-sharpened preferred) — three
Individual enclosed pencil sharpener
Pencil-top Erasers
Colored Pencils
Crayons
Glue stick
Ruler
Scissors
Zippered bag for pencils
Single-subject notebooks (8 ½ x 11 wide-rule with spiral binding) — four
EXPO Dry Erase Markers
Headphones (no earbuds please)
2-Pocket folders —blue, yellow, red — three
Antibacterial wipes or hand sanitizer
Tissues boxes (to share) — two
Daily Planner will be provided
Fourth grade
24-pack (Ticonderoga or USA Gold pencils) — one
24 pack crayons
24 or 48 pack of colored pencils
Fine-tipped
Fine-tipped EXPO Dry Erase Markers — four
Pencil box/bag
Scissors
Pencil-top Erasers
Glue sticks — four
Glue bottle — one
Pencil sharpener
Single-subject notebooks — four
2-Pocket folders — six
Headphones (no earbuds please)
Small container of anti-bacterial wipes — one
Tissue boxes — two
Water bottle
Daily Planner will be provided
Tennis shoes will be required for all students for Physical Education. No black soles if possible.
Please note that supplies will need to be replenished during the school year. Teachers will store extra supplies until needed and notify you if supplies are running low.