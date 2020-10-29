Goodhue County Habitat for Humanity announces Bob Hawley of Zumbrota, assumed the role of Executive Director on Oct. 1, 2020. Hawley had been a Board member for the Goodhue County Habitat affiliate, most recently serving as President. Stacy Larson of Cannon Falls resigned in July for personal reasons. John Parkes, a former Executive Director served in the interim and will continue in a part time role as Construction Advisor.
Hawley has lived in Zumbrota since 1980. He spent his career in process manufacturing in both the dairy and leather industries. He is anxious to build upon the solid foundation that has been laid for Goodhue County Habitat for Humanity by previous Executive Directors, Boards, staff members and volunteers.
Habitat for Humanity helps fill affordable housing needs by constructing homes for qualified families and by securing mortgages the families can afford. Habitat for Humanity also helps families in need with critical repairs or modifications of existing homes to maintain safe and accessible shelter.
Goodhue County Habitat for Humanity competed a home in Lake City earlier this year and is currently building a home in Red Wing. Construction will begin on another home in Goodhue County in the spring. The organization is searching for a qualified family for this home and for an existing house in Red Wing that will be renovated. Habitat for Humanity would appreciate leads from the public to identify families that may be interested in these homes.
Goodhue County Habitat for Humanity serves all communities of the county with an office is in Red Wing. The Board of Directors desires to improve networking and outreach throughout the county.
Volunteer service on the board, or on various committees, or on a home build is welcomed and needed. Please contact Bob Hawley or a Board member if interested in helping in any way.
Goodhue County Habitat for Humanity reminds you that lack of affordable housing affects many of our families and communities. Your donation to Habitat for Humanity helps local families and communities, and families around the world deal with the basic need of adequate, safe shelter.
Contact gchfh01@gmail.com, 651-327-2282 or see gchabitat.com for more information.