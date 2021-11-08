CARF International announced that KCQ, Inc. - Supported Employment Program has been accredited for three years for its community employment services: employment supports and job development, and comprehensive vocational evaluation services program. The latest accreditation is the 12th consecutive three-year accreditation that CARF, has given to KCQ.
This accreditation decision represents the highest level of accreditation that can be given to an organization and shows the organization's substantial conformance to the CARF standards. An organization receiving a Three-Year Accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer review process. It has demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit its commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable, and of the highest quality.
KCQ, a nonprofit organization with an office at 402 Heritage Place, Faribault, has provided employment services in the Faribault area since 1984.
CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process and continuous improvement services that center on enhancing the lives of the persons served.