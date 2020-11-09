November 1945
Kenyon High School announced the first six week's A Honor Roll. Grade 12: LaVonne Derscheid, Patricia Dyrdahl, Doris Hope. Grade 11: Caroline Henkel, Arlayne Hilstad, Mary Hoverstad, Majorie Lehman, Judith Voxland, Betty Wangsness. Grade 10: Phillip Aase, Marion Cornwall, Norleen Knutson, Joycelyn Ronning, Curtis Stolee, Alpha Wangsness. Grade 9: Bernice Hoverstad.
Students of Kenyon High School appropriately observed Armistice Day with a program in the school auditorium. The program opened with selections by the high school band under the direction of Miss Doris Weeks, followed by the flag salute, a prayer, and 30 seconds of silence in observance of the war dead. The program ended with the singing of the Star-Spangled Banner and the playing of taps.
November 1960
"I Remember Mama" was presented by the Junior Class in front of a packed house in the school auditorium. Major roles in the production were played by Carmen Neseth, Jaci Langeness, and Terry Kielmeyer.
The Kenyon FFA general livestock judging team participated in the District 15 contest at Hormel and Company plant in Austin, placing second as a team in the competition. David Nystuen placed first individually, and Robert Aakre placed seventh. Steve Foss and George Voxland were the other team members.
November 1970
The Kenyon High School Drama Club will present the three-act comedy, "The Little Dog Laughed." Naomi Kvittem, Randy Schwake, Rob Vesters, Jan Hiersche, and Helen Sathre had the principal parts. Miss Fran Reschlien directed the play, assisted by Mr. Ralph Miller. Darlene Benson was the student director.
Veterans of World War I, Mingo Barracks, held their annual Veterans Day Banquet at the VFW Auditorium. Commander Lars Kildahl presided over the program, which followed the dinner.
Ninety veterans and their guests attended the dinner, Orester Nesseth and his assistants served.