A year ago, many things in the world paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the need for blood never stopped. Today blood donations are just as essential, and the American Red Cross urges individuals who are healthy to make an appointment to donate blood.
Schedule a blood donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
March is Red Cross Month, and the Red Cross is celebrating blood, platelet and plasma donors for stepping up to meet the constant need for blood amid the pandemic. In thanks for being a vital part of the organization’s lifesaving mission, all who come to give March 15-26 will receive an exclusive Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
Local donation places and times
Goodhue
Monday, March 15 — Noon to 6 p.m. at St. Peters Evangelical Lutheran Church, 702 Third Ave.
Red Wing
Wednesday, March 17 — 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at YMCA, 434 Main St.
Thursday, March 18 —1 to 7 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 320 West Ave.
Friday, March 26 — 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sheldon Theatre, 443 W. Third St.
Wanamingo
Wednesday, March 17 — Noon to 6 p.m. at Community Center, 401 Main St.
Zumbrota
Tuesday, March 16 — Noon to 6 p.m. at VFW, 21 E. First St.