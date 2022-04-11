The Kenyon High School baseball team will open the season on April 25. Ray Stenhaug, Glenn Kispert, and Claire Kispert will handle the pitching for Coach Lyle Lewis’ team. Stanley Vogen, Wallie Hildebrandt, and Ted Berkas are trying for the catcher’s position.
Under the direction of Miss Doris Weeks, the Kenyon High School band received an “A” rating in the District 4 music contest held at Faribault. The band has not qualified to compete at the regional-state competition to be held in Owatonna.
Colleen Skaar received an “A” rating for her soprano solo at the music contest. The judges stated, “This girl has an excellent voice and can go very far as a singer.”
April 1962
The Kenyon High School Band brought home six “A” ratings from the District 4 contest. The band received an “A+” rating in site reading. The following ensembles received “A” ratings: The flute trio of Judy Buffington, Barb Jacobson, and Ruth Lee; the cornet trio of Steve Sands, Helen Luebke, and Larry Thoreson; the trombone quartet of Jackie Langeness, Don Ersland, Sharyn Von Wald, and Jean Aaker; the French horn quartet of Diane Quam, Judy Bornfleth, Karen Langeness, and Barbara Loudy. Jackie Langeness received an “A” for her trombone solo.
Letterman returning for coach Ralph Hagberg’s baseball team include Gary Strandemo, Denny Greseth, Chuck Voxland, Steve Kispert, Dave Moses, and Don Nelson. Promising candidates for playing time are Jim Bestul, Chuck Auman, Denzil Flaten, Wayne Nelson, Bernie Overby, and Dan Aase. Strandemo, Bestul, and Aase are being groomed for the pitching duties.
April 1972
Two Kenyon High School students will be competing in the Region Declamation Contest at Blooming Prairie. Keri Barsness will be competing in the Story Telling division, and Marna Skaar will be a contestant in Original Oratory. Both received “A” ratings in the subdistrict and district contests.
The Kenyon FFA Chapter entered two dairy judging teams in the Lanesboro Invitational Dairy Judging contest. Thirty-seven teams competed in the competition. Team One of Craig Vangsness, Mike Noble, Bruce Kvittem, and Dan Torgerson placed seventh. Members of Team Two were Mike Hope, Richard Meyer, and Mike Aase. Bruce Kvittem was the high scorer among local participants.