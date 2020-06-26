SEMMCHRA is continuing to offer its in-person homebuyer education class, Home Stretch, online. Participants can get all the benefits of the in-person class without leaving home.
Participants will be emailed a link to join an on-line video conference where they will be able to listen to presentations by homebuyer counselors, lenders, real estate agents, and home inspectors. Participants will also be able to ask the presenters questions during these presentations as they learn about the entire homebuying process.
Participants can choose from classes held on two weeknights from 5:30 to 10 p.m. or on two consecutive Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants must attend both 4.5-hour class sessions to earn a certificate. The cost of the class is $25 and pre-registration is required.
Computer, tablet, or access to a smartphone and a reliable internet connection is required.
SEMMCHRA is also offering a free Financial Wellness program designed to assist people with budgeting, developing savings plans, debt management and improving credit.
For more information on, or to register for the virtual Home Stretch class or the Financial Wellness program, visit semmchra.org or contact Tressa at (651) 565-2638 ext. 204 or email tsauke@semmchra.org. This program is an equal housing opportunity program.