Goodhue County Farmers Union

Members of the Goodhue County Farmers Union gathered Sept. 8 at the Covered Bridge Restaurant in Zumbrota for their annual county convention. They held a joint convention with members of Farmers Union from Dodge and Olmsted counties. Speakers included Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., pictured; Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen and Minnesota Farmers Union director of government relations Stu Lourey. They adopted resolutions that will be discussed at the state convention in November. For more information about Minnesota Farmers Union, email diana@mfu.org. (Photo courtesy of Goodhue County Farmers Union)
