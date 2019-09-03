Oktoberfest at the Gunderson House, scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, is sponsored by the Kenyon Area Historical Society. The event includes a beer tasting, German food, lawn games and music by Ray Sands.
Tickets are $10 for the beer tasting -- includes collectible tasting glass, and $10 for food/root beer. Purchase tickets from any Kenyon Area Historical Society Board member or send a check made out to KAHS to one of the following:
Kevin Anderson, 125 3rd St. Kenyon, MN 55946
Dan Rechtzigel, 1140 2nd St., Kenyon, MN 55946
Rhana Olson, 1124 2nd St., Kenyon, MN 55946