Oktoberfest at the Gunderson House, scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, is sponsored by the Kenyon Area Historical Society. The event includes a beer tasting, German food, lawn games and music by Ray Sands.

Tickets are $10 for the beer tasting -- includes collectible tasting glass, and $10 for food/root beer. Purchase tickets from any Kenyon Area Historical Society Board member or send a check made out to KAHS to one of the following:

Kevin Anderson, 125 3rd St. Kenyon, MN 55946

Dan Rechtzigel, 1140 2nd St., Kenyon, MN 55946

Rhana Olson, 1124 2nd St., Kenyon, MN 55946

