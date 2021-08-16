Plymold (Foldcraft) celebrated the dedication and hard work of their employees at the Plymold family picnic held Saturday, Aug. 14 at their facility in Kenyon. The day included tours of the production plant, family games, bounce houses for the kids, door prizes and bingo. Food trucks provided pizza and barbecue for lunch along with refreshing shaved ice. Turnout was great and a good time was had by all.

Plymold_Picnic1.jpg

Employees of Plymold (Foldcraft) gather with their families Saturday for an appreciation picnic. (Photo courtesy of Julie McGrath)
Plymold_Picnic3.jpg

Along with yard games, children had the opportunity to test out the bounces houses during the Plymold family picnic. (Photo courtesy of Julie McGrath)
Plymold_Plant_Tour.jpg

Tours of the production plant were given to families of Plymold employees. (Photo courtesy of Julie McGrath)
Plymold_Picnic.jpg

Food trucks provided family picnic attendees with pizza and barbecue for lunch, and shaved ice for a sweet, cool treat. (Photo courtesy of Julie McGrath)

Tags

Load comments