Plymold (Foldcraft) celebrated the dedication and hard work of their employees at the Plymold family picnic held Saturday, Aug. 14 at their facility in Kenyon. The day included tours of the production plant, family games, bounce houses for the kids, door prizes and bingo. Food trucks provided pizza and barbecue for lunch along with refreshing shaved ice. Turnout was great and a good time was had by all.
Plymold/Foldcraft celebrates employees with family picnic
