Individuals of all blood types are urged to schedule an appointment now to give blood, and in most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility. Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device
Upcoming blood donation opportunities
Cannon Falls
Wednesday, June 2 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Pius V Catholic Church, 410 W. Colville
Tuesday, June 8 — 1 to 7 p.m., St. Pius V Catholic Church, 410 W. Colville
Kenyon
Monday, June 7 — 1 to 7 p.m., St. Michaels Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St.
Red Wing
Thursday, May 20 — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., National Guard Armory, 885 E. Seventh St.
Friday, May 21 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sheldon Theatre, 443 W. Third St.
Thursday, June 10 — 1 to 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 615 W. Fifth St.
Friday, June 11 — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 615 W. Fifth St.
Welch
Wednesday, June 9 — 1 to 7 p.m., Treasure Island Resort & Casino, 5734 Sturgeon Lake Road Houston