March 1946
Lt. Archie Dalbotten arrived last week from the Pacific Theater. He will be discharged from the service in the middle of March. Lt. Dalbotten, his wife and daughter have been visiting at the M.J. Dalbotten home.
A new business enterprise began operation last week. Aase and Huseth Tile Manufacturing and Ditching established by Sigurd Aase and Alfred Huseth. Employed at the tile manufacturing plant in Southern Heights are Kenneth Strandemo, Wallace Aase and Donald Aase.
March 1961
Two Kenyon Boy Scouts received major scouting awards at the Court of Honor held at the elementary school. Kendall Ellingson received the Life Scout emblem and is in line to receive the Eagle Scout award. Richard Overholt received the Star Scout Award.
A special school board meeting was held to set the teachers’ salaries for the 1961-62 school term. The teachers’ salary schedule that included a $200 increment to be added in the sixth year of teaching, the Head of Household Clause was reduced to $250, and ten days of sick leave were approved. A motion to set the high school principal pay at $7,700 and the elementary school principal pay at $6,350 was passed. A motion was made to raise Superintendent Harapat’s salary by $250. On a roll call vote John Kispert, Dr. Jacobson and Maurice Flom voted for the motion.
Lorenz Stepperud, Peder Sviggum and E. W. Luebke voted against the motion. The motion did not pass and the superintendent’s salary will remain the same.
March 1971
A suggestion that graduation exercises for Kenyon High School be held on Sun. afternoon is being pondered by the School Board. Superintendent Johnson noted that evening commencement exercises extend reception parties for graduates into the very late hours. A Sunday afternoon graduation might prove more practical.
The Kenyon FFA Chapter has been named District and Region Champions in the parliamentary competition. Team members include Grant Meese, James Sviggum, Gene Stensland, Richard Sviggum, Joe Murry, David Trapp, Randall Schwake and Edwin Thomas.