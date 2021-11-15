November 1946
Betty Wangsness, a Kenyon High School senior and bookkeeping student, was awarded an Honorable Mention Scholastic Achievement Certificate from the Business World Education magazine for an accurate solution to the monthly bookkeeping problem published in the magazine.
Monday evening, Nov. 4, 1946, Vang Lutheran Church was the scene of a beautiful wedding when Miss Marion Joyce Underdahl became the bride of Mr. Albion M. Rodde. The bride’s attendants were Joyce Underdahl, Avis Brekken, Rosella Rodde, and Alice Rodde. The groomsmen were Phillip Rodde and LeRoy Underdahl. Carol Brandvold was the flower girl, and James Johnson the ringbearer.
November 1961
The Kenyon FFA general livestock judging team placed second in the District 15 FFA contest with 1,187 points. Farmington was first with 1,200 points. The Kenyon team members are Robert Aakre, Steven Jorstad, David Nystuen, and Steven Foss. Individually, Aakre placed fifth, Jorstad seventh, and Nystuen eighth.
The Kenyon High School Honor Roll for the first nine weeks has been announced. Members of the A Honor Roll for 12th grade were Mary Dalbotten, Joan Hildebrandt, Jaci Langeness, Helen Luebke, and Sharyn von Wald; 11th grade Dorothy Davidson; 10th grade Gary Strandemo; 9th grade Kaia Ellingson, Carol Kolb, Diane Tollefson; 8th grade Christine Foss, Jack Kispert, Susan Rhodes, Susan Shorter; 7th grade Bonnie Gifford, Martha Kindseth, Susan Kopp, Marthea Ofstie, Koreen Shelstad, Elizabeth Thorson.
November 1971
The Kenyon High School Band has been selected to perform on WCCO Radio’s weekly “Prep Parade” program, according to Band Director Gary Skundberg. The band will play four numbers, including the school song. The Kenyon High School cheerleaders will do three or four cheers during the program.
The Mingo Barracks of World War I veterans and auxiliary held their annual Veterans Day banquet at the Kenyon VFW Auditorium. The Barracks members of World War I live in Kenyon, Zumbrota, Wanamingo, Pine Island, and Mazeppa. Lars Kildahl is the local commander, Rev. M. Mansager is the chaplain, and M. Derscheid is the local adjutant.