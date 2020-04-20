Goodhue County Public Works Department has changed the schedule for the 2020 Household Hazardous Waste Collection season to reduce the chances of spreading the COVID-19 virus.
A press release requests residents to throw out the pink schedule received with this year's tax statements and replace it with the alternative schedule that will allow residents to dispose of household hazardous waste while honoring social distancing recommendations.
New this summer, Goodhue County Public Works is offering Household Hazardous Waste drop-off at the Goodhue County Recycling Center in Red Wing on a regular basis. Look for the black plastic box marked for Household Hazardous Waste in the back right corner of the blue recycling drop-off, place up to 10 gallons of paint and other hazardous waste in the plastic box and they will take care of it from there.
County officials say all residents from Goodhue County are welcome to bring their household hazardous waste to any of the collections listed below. While all residents are encouraged to bring items to any of the four locations, if possible, County officials ask residents to try and utilize the Goodhue County Recycling Center drop-off as much as possible to reduce the potential for large crowds at the Cannon Falls, Kenyon and Zumbrota collections.
The release states, "We are sorry for any inconvenience; we are trying to minimize the upending of your daily lives by offering an essential service while reducing the chances of spreading the COVID-19 virus."
Businesses who'd like to dispose of Hazardous Waste are encouraged to call the Olmsted County Hazardous Waste Facility at 507-328-7070. Call 651-385-3107 with any questions.